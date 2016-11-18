TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Playoffs Week 2 - Iowa, Jennings, Kinder advance to quarterfinals

Iowa, Jennings and Kinder have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association high school football playoffs.
Iowa and Jennings came alive in the second half, plus Kinder and Iowa overcame lightning delays to win big. All of the home games in Southwest Louisiana were delayed by lightning.
In Class 3A, Iowa trailed Peabody 14-13 at the half, but blew up in the last two quarters to win 45-14. Iowa advances to a quarterfinal matchup with No. 7 Amite, a 59-19 winner over No. 10 South Beauregard.
No. 6 Jennings trailed No. 22 Brusly 20-14 at the half, then scored five consecutive touchdowns to take a 56-26 win. Bulldogs running back Travis Etienne was a huge factor in the game, running for seven touchdowns. Jennings advances to a quarterfinal matchup with No. 3 Kaplan, an 8-0 winner over No. 14 Webster.
Class 2A's fifth-seeded Kinder never trailed No. 12 Pine on its way to a 51-0 victory that propelled it to a matchup at No. 4 Sterlington, a 48-20 winner over No. 13 Pickering.
No. 4 Oberlin lost 14-6 to No. 13 Plain Dealing in KPLC's Game of the Week. Oberlin finished the season with a 9-2 record.
