TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Playoffs Week 2 - Iowa, Jennings, Kinder advance to quarterfinals

Iowa, Jennings and Kinder have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association high school football playoffs.

Iowa and Jennings came alive in the second half, plus Kinder and Iowa overcame lightning delays to win big. All of the home games in Southwest Louisiana were delayed by lightning.

In Class 3A, Iowa trailed Peabody 14-13 at the half, but blew up in the last two quarters to win 45-14. Iowa advances to a quarterfinal matchup with No. 7 Amite, a 59-19 winner over No. 10 South Beauregard.

No. 6 Jennings trailed No. 22 Brusly 20-14 at the half, then scored five consecutive touchdowns to take a 56-26 win. Bulldogs running back Travis Etienne was a huge factor in the game, running for seven touchdowns. Jennings advances to a quarterfinal matchup with No. 3 Kaplan, an 8-0 winner over No. 14 Webster.

Class 2A's fifth-seeded Kinder never trailed No. 12 Pine on its way to a 51-0 victory that propelled it to a matchup at No. 4 Sterlington, a 48-20 winner over No. 13 Pickering.

No. 4 Oberlin lost 14-6 to No. 13 Plain Dealing in KPLC's Game of the Week. Oberlin finished the season with a 9-2 record.

Pairings and scores

Class 5A

No. 5 Landry-Walker 50, No. 12 Sulphur 24 HIGHLIGHTS

No. 17 St Amant 16, No. 10 Barbe 6 HIGHLIGHTS

Class 4A

No. 2 Edna Karr 55, No. 18 Leesville 0 HIGHLIGHTS

Class 3A

No. 6 Jennings 56, No. 22 Brusly 26 (Jennings plays No. 3 Kaplan, an 8-0 winner over No. 14 North Webster)

No. 15 Peabody at No. 2 Iowa HIGHLIGHTS (Iowa plays No. 7 Amite, a 59-19 winner over No. 10 South Beauregard)

No. 4 Sterlington 48, No. 13 Pickering 20

No. 7 Amite 59, No. 10 South Beauregard 19 HIGHLIGHTS



Class 2A

No. 5 Kinder 51, No. 12 Pine 0 HIGHLIGHTS (Kinder plays No. 4 Sterlington, a 48-20 winner over No. 13 Pickering)

Sterlington 48, Pickering 20 HIGHLIGHTS

No. 19 Rayville 20, No. 3 Welsh 13 HIGHLIGHTS

No. 6 St. Helena College and Career Academy 21, No. 11 DeQuincy 12

Class 1A

No. 1 Haynesville 53, No. 16 Lake Charles College Prep 7 HIGHLIGHTS

No. 8 Delhi Charter 37, No. 9 East Beauregard 6 HIGHLIGHTS

No. 13 Plain Dealing 14, No. 4 Oberlin 6 HIGHLIGHTS

No. 7 Varnado 50, No. 10 Elton 0

