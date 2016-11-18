It's time once again for KPLC’s COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS & THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE. This year we are providing hundreds of local families across the 5 parish area with food for a Christmas meal and toys for their children under 12.

Collections will continue through December 11th, you can find boxes marked KPLC's Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree at area Wal-Mart, Market Basket and Kroger stores, or at any branch of Capital One Bank.

Donations can also be dropped off at KPLC during regular business hours, Monday through Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Don't know what to get? Here are a few ideas:

Foods we need:

Cans of veggies like green beans, corn, etc.

Cake mixes and cans of icing (gotta have the icing!)

Rice (the Louisiana staple!)

Corn bread mixes

Macaroni & cheese mixes, stuffing mixes

Additional items we’d like to include are canned fruits, soups, other side dishes

Toys needed for hundreds of boys and girls thru 12 years of age:

Dolls, barbies, American Girl style dolls

Art supplies and crafts kits

Video games for all PS & xbox 360

Sports equipment, basketballs, footballs, etc.

Board games for older kids

Hair and makeup kits, nail polish, jewelry, bows

Bikes for boys and girls, helmets

Baby Alive, Easy Bake Ovens, Superheroes, Shopkins

Lego, remote controlled vehicles (cars, trucks, helicopters)

Don't like to shop? We can do that for you! Checks can be made out to KPLC’s Community Christmas and mailed to:

KPLC’s Community Christmas

320 Division Street

Lake Charles, LA 70601

Thank you for your help this year, and every year! Let's make sure every child has a very Merry Christmas!