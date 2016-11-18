It's time once again for KPLC’s COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS & THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE. This year we are providing hundreds of local families across the 5 parish area with food for a Christmas meal and toys for their children under 12.
Collections will continue through December 11th, you can find boxes marked KPLC's Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree at area Wal-Mart, Market Basket and Kroger stores, or at any branch of Capital One Bank.
Donations can also be dropped off at KPLC during regular business hours, Monday through Friday between 8am and 5pm.
Don't know what to get? Here are a few ideas:
Foods we need:
Toys needed for hundreds of boys and girls thru 12 years of age:
Don't like to shop? We can do that for you! Checks can be made out to KPLC’s Community Christmas and mailed to:
KPLC’s Community Christmas
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Thank you for your help this year, and every year! Let's make sure every child has a very Merry Christmas!
