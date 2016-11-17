Sports Person of the Week - James Kirklin

In his first full season at quarterback, Junior James Kirklin has embraced a new role for the Oberlin Tigers.

"We had to get the team in line and be a leader," said Kirklin. "Last year I didn't really get that because I started in the middle of the season, but this year I started off the season and it was a big step for me."

The Tigers as a team also went through a transition this offseason. Oberlin hired former Eunice defensive coordinator Durrell Peloquin as the new head coach this February.

“With the new coach coming in and everything we thought it may be a losing season for us," admitted Kirklin.

Despite the uncertainty, Oberlin has now reeled off nine straight victories and will now host their second straight home playoff game this Friday. It's the first time since 2010, the Tigers have hosted multiple playoff games in the same season.

“We adjusted to it pretty good and we bought into the system and we're doing pretty good better than we thought," Kirklin said.

Now as leader of the offense, Kirklin has brought true dual-threat qualities to the Tigers offense.

“He brings multi dimensions to the table, he can run it, he can throw it and he runs the show," said Oberlin head coach Durell Peloquin.

Through 11 games, Kirklin has accounted for nearly 1,200 yards rushing, and 17 touchdowns while guiding the Oberlin offense to over 30 points per game.

“He's very talented, he runs hard, he picks his holes very well and he breaks tackles very well," said tight end D'anthony Villareal.

“He's a special player, special type of player and we're off of glad he's just a junior to be honest with you," admitted Peloquin.

