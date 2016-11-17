St. Louis boys win Division III swimming championship

The St. Louis Boys earned the Division III swimming championship Thursday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Championship Swim Meet at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur Thursday.

The Saints won four events while placing in six. St. Louis also set the Division III record in the 400 Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:17.78.

St. Louis was a little excited to win the DIII Swimming Championship today. They pushed their coach into the pool



The St. Louis girls failed to place in any event and finished 15th overall.

Below are the Saints' results and standings.

Boys 200-yard IM:

1. Caleb Wyninger (JR) Saint Louis - 1:57.82



Boys 100-yard Butterfly:

2. Isaac Etherton (JR) Saint Louis - 52.24



Boys 100-yard Freestyle:

3. Noah LeJeune (JR) Saint Louis - 50.76

Boys 500-yard Freestyle:

1. Caleb Wyninger (JR) Saint Louis - 4:46.95

3. Anthony Gagliano (SR) Saint Louis - 5:22.73

Boys 100-yard Backstroke:

1. William Heinen (SR) Saint Louis - 53.73



Boys 400-yard Freestyle Relay:

1 Saint Louis - 3:17.78*

1. Isaac Etherton (JR), Noah LeJeune (JR), William Heinen (SR), Caleb Wyninger (JR)

*- 33:17.78 sets a new Division III record

Girls - Final Rankings

1. E.D. White Catholic High 283

2. Episcopal High School 269

3. Parkview Baptist School 233

4. University High Swimming 221

5. Vandebilt Catholic High School 190

6. St. Charles Catholic 158

7. Lusher Charter School 127

8. Lutcher High School 91

9. Archbishop Hannan High School 81

10. Ursuline Academy High School 71

11. Brusly High School Swim Team 67

12. Haynes Academy for Advanced St 51

13. North Vermilion High School 46

14. West Feliciana 45

15. Saint Louis High School 43

16. Teurlings Catholic High School 40

17. Berwick High School 34

18. St Michaels 30

19. De La Salle Swimming Team 26

Boys - Team Rankings

1. Saint Louis High School 379

2. E.D. White Catholic High 279

3. Brusly High School Swim Team 227

4. Lusher Charter School 224

5. Episcopal High School 205

6. Lutcher High School 203

7. St. Charles Catholic 153

8. Vandebilt Catholic High School 94

9. University High Swimming 68

10. Archbishop Hannan High School 63

11. West Feliciana 50

12. Berwick High School 49

13. Bolton High School 34

14. Loyola College Prep 32

15. Parkview Baptist School 28

16. Teurlings Catholic High School 10

17. De La Salle Swimming Team 8

18. North Vermilion High School 6

