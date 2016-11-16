Blakeney's big night propels LSU past Southern Miss, 78-61

Antonio Blakeney posted the ninth 20-plus point game of his LSU career Tuesday night to pace the LSU Tigers to a 2-0 start with a 78-61 win over Southern Mississippi at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers will conclude the three-game opening homestand on Friday night at 7 p.m. against North Florida. Tickets are available at LSUtix.net.

Blakeney, a sophomore from Sarasota, Florida, hit 9-of-14 field goal attempts and all three three-point attempts to post 26 points. In his 36 minutes he also added six assists and one steal.

Blakeney was one of four players in double figures for the Tigers as Brandon Sampson scored 11 points, while Duop Reath, limited to 20 minutes with foul trouble, had 10 points and Wayde Sims off the bench hit 4-of-5 field goals to score 10 points in 23 minutes.

Starting point guard Skylar Mays did not score in his 20 minutes but the freshman for the second straight game of his career had six assists.

Southern Miss was led by Quinton Campbell with 14 points, while Michael Ramey added 13 and Tim Rowe 11.

LSU shot over 50 percent in both halves, making three consecutive halves over 50 percent. LSU made 30-of-56 field goals for 53.6 percent and hit 9-of-16 three-pointers for 56.3 percent. The Tigers had one of those nights that have cropped up sometimes at the free throw line, making just 9-of-19 attempts.

Southern Miss (1-1) made just 39.3 percent overall (24-61) and just 4-of-24 attempts from the arc (16.7%).

The Tigers out rebounded the Golden Eagles, 39-33.

Southern Miss was able to get an early 6-4 lead in the game, but after a couple of ties the Tigers began to get control, building as much as a 14-point first-half lead at 32-18 on a Blakeney trey at the 4:01 mark. LSU led by 12 at the half, 37-25.

The Golden Eagles made a couple of runs at LSU, cutting the game to five at 37-32 (18:05) and 40-35 (17:06). But LSU responded with a Blakeney dunk and a Jalyn Patterson three-pointer to push the lead back to double figures at 45-35. The lead stayed in the 9-14 point range for the next several minutes with a Sims jumper at the 9:53 mark putting LSU up, 60-46.

But LSU then went cold as Cortez Edwards scored on a layup at the 8:57 mark for the Golden Eagles, then Bilal Abdur-Rahim scored to make it 60-50 at the 7:43 mark. Just about a minute further down the game clock Campbell scored to cut the LSU lead to 60-52 as LSU went three-plus minutes without a point.

But Sampson’s layup, a layup by Aaron Epps and a dunk by Sampson off a Patterson steal but the game back out to 14 in favor of the Tigers and LSU was moving on with its second straight victory.

USM finished with the advantage in the paint, 32-30, and points off turnovers were even at 13-13.

