McNeese's Kacie Cryer earns first career win with 94-65 victory over Southern-New Orleans

McNeese first year head coach Kacie Cryer picked up her first career win here Monday night in a commanding 94-65 victory over Southern-New Orleans to even the Cowgirls’ record to 1-1 on the season.

I wouldn’t have wanted to get my first career win without anybody else than with this special group of girls,” said Cryer.

For the second straight game, the Cowgirls placed at least four players in double figures-tonight five Cowgirls scored in double figures. Freshman Regan Bolton led the Cowgirls with 16 points. Bolton was 5 of 9 from the field including 4 of 7 from three-point land. Senior Victoria Rachal continued her hot shooting and chipped in 15 points. Rachal connected on 6 of 13 from the field including three 3-pointers.

Also scoring in double figures was Amber Donnes (14 pts.), Jasmyn Carswell (12 pts.) and Caitlin Davis with 11 points. Rachal and Davis also dished out four assists apiece. Junior Frederica Haywood took command of the boards to lead all players with 11 rebounds. It’s the second straight game Haywood records double digit rebounds; she had 12 in the season opener against UL-Lafayette.

The 94 points scored by the Cowgirls is the most points scored by McNeese since its 96 points against Nicholls last February when McNeese picked up a 96-62 win over the Colonels. McNeese’s 34 fourth quarter points is the most points scored in a quarter since the game format changed to quarters last year. McNeese had scored 33 points against Southeastern Louisiana in a 96-79 win on January 27.

“I thought our energy, intensity and fire wasn’t quit the same as it was on Saturday, so we had to fight a little harder but I was excited about some kids that came in and stepped up. I thought Caitlin Davis came in a brought some energy. I thought Gabby Guidry, Regan Bolton, Cynthia Rivas and Hannah Cupit brought some energy off the bench at the end along with Vicky (Rachal), Frederica (Haywood), Jasmyn (Carswell) and Mercedes (Rogers).”

McNeese scored the first two points of the game and after a 4-4 tie three minutes into the game, a free throw by Jasmyn Carswell gave McNeese the lead and one it wouldn’t relinquish. Regan Bolton’s first career collegiate 3-pointer gave McNeese its first double figure lead (16-6) with 3:20 left in the first stanza. SUNO got within three points (24-21) two minutes into the second quarter before the Cowgirls went on a 9-3 run to take an 11-point lead. From this point on McNeese held a double figure lead the rest of the way, holding as much as a 34 point lead late in the third quarter.

McNeese wasted little time in taking advantage of it’s offensive rebounding by scoring nine of its first 12 points of the game on second chances. The Cowgirls held a 20-13 first quarter lead and held as much as a 12-point lead with just over two minutes left in the quarter.

McNeese’s defense came alive late in the second quarter to help spark a 14-3 run to extend the lead to 38-25. The run was aided by three-pointers from Mady Brasseaux and Rachal. The Cowgirls outscored SUNO 22-14 in the second quarter and connected on 6 of 12 three-pointers to take a 42-27 halftime lead.

The Cowgirls continued their offensive outburst in the third quarter putting together several scoring runs including a 15-4 run within a four minute and ended the quarter on a 7-0 run including five points from reserve Cynthia Rivas to give McNeese a 76-43 lead.

McNeese ended the game with a 47.0 field goal shooting percent (31-66), 47.8 three-point field goal percent (11-23) and a 75.0 free throw percent (21-28). For the second straight game, McNeese out rebounded its opponent. McNeese ended the game by out rebounding SUNO 52-40, scored 32 points in the paint and 32 points off 19 SUNO turnovers.

“We can be this explosive on any given night, this group can do these type of things. For us, we need to continue to get better on defense so we can get the stops that could lead to more scoring.”

The Cowgirls will remain home for a 7 p.m. game against Louisiana College on Thursday night, the third of five straight home games to begin the season.

