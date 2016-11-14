Local attorney discusses effects of Trump's immigration stance

President-elect Donald Trump has a hard-line immigration stance.

It was a big part of his campaign, and on "60 Minutes' Sunday night, Trump said he plans to immediately deport 2-to-3-million undocumented immigrants.

While that may sound like something new, it's not - the current president has already deported 2-and-a-half- million illegals.

In fact, one immigrant advocacy group has dubbed President Obama the "Deporter-in-Chief."

Lake Charles Attorney Catherine Stagg handles immigration cases.

"Under President Obama, the priority was to deport the criminal aliens first, which is what he's been doing for the last eight years. In fact, there's been a lot of grumbling that President Obama has deported many more illegals than have been deported many years prior to that," she said.

And according to Stagg, the path to citizenship for an illegal immigrant is often very difficult, because Step One is the leave the U.S - return to their country - and apply for a visa from there.

That's the way it is now and the president-elect plans to keep it that way.

Trump has said there's not a path to legalization unless people leave the country, come back in and start paying taxes.

