Women's basketball hosts Southern-New Orleans Monday night

McNeese women's basketball will continue its five game home stand Monday night in Burton Coliseum when the Cowgirls host Southern-New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.



Fans can watch the game live via streaming on mcneesesports.com or listen to the game on the McNeese Radio Network (KLCL 1470/1290 AM).



McNeese (0-1) is coming off a 77-70 season opening loss at the hands of Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday that saw the Cowgirls putting forth the intensity throughout the game but allowed the Ragin' Cajuns to go on a scoring run early in the fourth quarter to take the lead. McNeese made a run late in the game but the Cajuns held on for the win.



Senior Victoria Rachal led McNeese with 23 points and was joined in double figure scoring by juniors Mercedes Roberts (12 pts.) and Jasmyn Carswell (10 pts.). Junior Frederica Haywood was the Cowgirls' top rebounder with 12.



Southern-N.O. (2-0) is a member of the NAIA's Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. The Knight's opened their season with a 73-67 win over Webber International University on Nov. 5 and will enter Monday's game following a 76-58 win against St. Thomas-Houston.



Four Knight's are averaging in double figures and SUNO is led in scoring by Julia Alexander's 14.5 ppg. Other double players averaging in double figures are Taiyla Jackson (13.5 ppg.), Jophiea Irvin (12.5 ppg.) and Micah Brooks (11.5 ppg.). Janicha Diaz leads with 9.0 rpg.