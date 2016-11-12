'Mistletoe and Moss' underway at Lake Charles Civic Center - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

'Mistletoe and Moss' underway at Lake Charles Civic Center

LAKE CHARLES, LA -

The Christmas season is nearly here - and what a better way to kick if off than with a little "Mistletoe & Moss."

The annual holiday market takes place Nov. 18 and 19. Shoppers can check out nearly 100 vendor booths filled with all kinds of holiday gifts, arts and crafts, clothes, jewelry, toys and ornaments.

This is the 24th year for Mistletoe and Moss at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

"This is an excellent chance to do your Christmas shopping. You could probably make one trip to the market and get it all done - very convenient. Tickets are $10 for general admission; the preview party is $60; ladies night is $20 and the Santa events are $15 and they can be purchased at the Civic Center's box office," said Julie McDonald of the Junior League of Lake Charles.

For more information and a schedule of events, click HERE.

KPLC's Erica Bivens will have a preview on First at 4, Live at Five and 7News at Six. Don't miss out on highlights on 7News Nightcast.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

