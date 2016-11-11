TOUCHDOWN LIVE: First Round - 14 local teams advance

Fourteen local teams advanced to the second round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs Friday night.

Lake Charles College Prep was one of those, defeating Montgomery 38-26 in the KPLC Game of the Week. It was the first playoff win in school history.

Second-Round Pairings

Class 5A

10 Barbe at 7 St. Amant

12 Sulphur at 5 Landry-Walker

Class 4A

18 Leesville at 2 Edna Karr

Class 3A

22 Brusly at 6 Jennings

10 South Beauregard at 7 Amite

15 Peabody at 2 Iowa

Class 2A

12 Pine at 5 Kinder

13 Pickering at 4 Sterlington

3 Welsh at 19 Rayville

11 DeQuincy at 6 St. Helena College and Career Academy

Class 1A

16 Lake Charles College Prep at 1 Haynesville

9 East Beauregard at 8 Delhi Charter

13 Plain Dealing at 4 Oberlin

10 Elton at 7 Varnado

First Round results

Delhi Charter 57, Grand Lake 7

Tioga 19, Washington-Marion 6

Plain Dealing 44, South Cameron 14

Leesville 40, Beau Chene 7

Oak Grove 65, Merryville 24

North DeSoto 35, LaGrange 29

Lusher Carter 34, St. Louis 21

Barbe 23, East St. John 19

DeQuincy 48, Vinton 7

East Beauregard 38, Block 0

Elton 38, LaSalle 34

Port Allen 27, Iowa 61

Jennings 35, Church Point 8

Kinder 55, Jeanerette 8

Lake Charles College Prep 38, Montgomery 26

West St. Mary 14, Oakdale 13

Oberlin 43, North Central 0

Pickering 46, Lake Arthur 12

South Beauregard 36, Winnfield 6

Sulphur 45, Airline 35

Welsh 55, Sophie B. Wright 8

