TOUCHDOWN LIVE: First Round - 14 local teams advance

By KPLC Digital Staff
Fourteen local teams advanced to the second round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs Friday night.

Lake Charles College Prep was one of those, defeating Montgomery 38-26 in the KPLC Game of the Week. It was the first playoff win in school history.

Second-Round Pairings

Class 5A

  • 10 Barbe at 7 St. Amant
  • 12 Sulphur at 5 Landry-Walker

Class 4A

  • 18 Leesville at 2 Edna Karr

Class 3A

  • 22 Brusly at 6 Jennings
  • 10 South Beauregard at 7 Amite
  • 15 Peabody at 2 Iowa

Class 2A

  • 12 Pine at 5 Kinder
  • 13 Pickering at 4 Sterlington
  • 3 Welsh at 19 Rayville
  • 11 DeQuincy at 6 St. Helena College and Career Academy

Class 1A

  • 16 Lake Charles College Prep at 1 Haynesville
  • 9 East Beauregard at 8 Delhi Charter
  • 13 Plain Dealing at 4 Oberlin
  • 10 Elton at 7 Varnado

First Round results

  • Delhi Charter 57, Grand Lake 7
  • Tioga 19, Washington-Marion 6
  • Plain Dealing 44, South Cameron 14
  • Leesville 40, Beau Chene 7
  • Oak Grove 65, Merryville 24
  • North DeSoto 35, LaGrange 29
  • Lusher Carter 34, St. Louis 21
  • Barbe 23, East St. John 19
  • DeQuincy 48, Vinton 7
  • East Beauregard 38, Block 0
  • Elton 38, LaSalle 34
  • Port Allen 27, Iowa 61
  • Jennings 35, Church Point 8
  • Kinder 55, Jeanerette 8
  • Lake Charles College Prep 38, Montgomery 26
  • West St. Mary 14, Oakdale 13
  • Oberlin 43, North Central 0
  • Pickering 46, Lake Arthur 12
  • South Beauregard 36, Winnfield 6
  • Sulphur 45, Airline 35
  • Welsh 55, Sophie B. Wright 8

Area experts' picks:

