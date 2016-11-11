WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Veterans Day

Good Morning. John Bridges and Jillian Corder here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Today is Veterans Day and there are several events scheduled at area schools to honor veterans. The Avenue of Flags goes up at Orange Grove-Graceland Cemetery at 6 a.m.

Donald Trump says another one of this early priorities is ending so-called "sanctuary cities," which help protect people living in the U.S. illegally.

Rainy weather in late summer hurt Louisiana's sweet potato crop, but there should be plenty around for holiday dinners. Agriculture experts say growers may exhaust their supply by spring.

Plus, increased traffic around Southwest Louisiana has many drivers concerned. The Department of Transportation and Development weighs in on what it's doing to ease the gridlock.

And ten former crew members on the USS Orleck are coming together to celebrate Veterans Day today.

In weather, Friday and Saturday will be a repeat of Thursday with more high thin clouds passing overhead at times. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s and with low humidity, it will feel comfortable outside. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have more coming up in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember, if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.