WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Veterans Day

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Jillian Corder here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Today is Veterans Day and there are several events scheduled at area schools to honor veterans. The Avenue of Flags goes up at Orange Grove-Graceland Cemetery at 6 a.m.

Donald Trump says another one of this early priorities is ending so-called "sanctuary cities," which help protect people living in the U.S. illegally.

Rainy weather in late summer hurt Louisiana's sweet potato crop, but there should be plenty around for holiday dinners. Agriculture experts say growers may exhaust their supply by spring.

Plus, increased traffic around Southwest Louisiana has many drivers concerned. The Department of Transportation and Development weighs in on what it's doing to ease the gridlock.

And ten former crew members on the USS Orleck are coming together to celebrate Veterans Day today.

In weather, Friday and Saturday will be a repeat of Thursday with more high thin clouds passing overhead at times. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s and with low humidity, it will feel comfortable outside. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have more coming up in your 'First Alert Forecast.' 

  Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
  Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:09:43 GMT
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
  Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:18:45 GMT
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

