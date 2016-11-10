Sports Person of the Week - Will Malone

On Friday nights in the fall, check the sidelines of a St. Louis Catholic football game and you'll likely see Will Malone. Malone, a student at SLC, isn't a player, trainer or even water boy. At home and school he's Will, but on the football field, he's Coach Malone.

"The kids they call him Coach Malone and sometimes every once in a while one of the kids will say, 'Will' and he will come to me and say 'Coach he called me Will, we need to run him after practice,'" said St. Louis head coach Charlie Cryer. "He is coach around here."

The relationship between Coach Malone and Charlie Cryer is a special one.

"I'm his hired gun," said Malone.

Despite being diagnosed with Autism, Coach Malone is an integral part of the St. Louis football program since Cryer's hire three years ago.

"In the beginning he didn't come to practice as much, he would just come to the games," said Cryer. "Over the last two years, he will be at practice almost 3 days a week."

Now the duo is inseparable.

"He is my best friend," said Malone. "He is the best one in the world."

"It touches your heart," said Cryer. "That touches me a little bit to know that I mean so much to him. Don't forget how much he means to me too."

Cryer even gave Coach Malone his senior ring. It's fitting considering how much Malone has given this team.

"Whether we win or lose, good practice or bad practice, there is Will. It is livens your day up even after the hardest of times," admitted Cryer. "The kids rally around him too."

And when talking to Coach Malone, his mind never strays too far from his players and the team's upcoming playoff game.

"I'm nervous about it and I'm so excited about it," Malone exclaimed. "We get to go play Lusher this Friday and I hope we win."

Malone has been the embodiment of a real-life Saint mascot to the SLC football program. Cryer said even he is surprised how much Coach Malone has grown on this team.

"He is our Saint at the school football-wise just by his presence out there."

