Volunteers needed for Avenue of Flags display Nov. 11

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Avenue of Flags Veterans Day display is set for Friday, Nov. 11, at Orange Grove-Graceland Cemetery located at Broad Street in Lake Charles.

This is the 32nd year the flags have been on display to honor veterans and volunteers are needed again to help with the display of almost 1,000 veteran casket flags.

The flags are flown on both sides of the graveled roads winding through the cemetery. Visitors are welcome to tour the Avenue of Flags by either walking alongside the winding, gravel roads, or driving in their vehicles.

The mission of the Avenue of the Flags is to respectfully display the American flag on Memorial Day and Veterans Day to honor our United States veterans of all branches of the military, past and present. The flags are raised at sunrise and retired at 4 p.m. 

Volunteer civic groups and individuals are asked to gather at Orange Grove-Graceland at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov 11, to help put up the flags. For more information on the Avenue of Flags, contact Harless or Cooley at 337-436-8940.

