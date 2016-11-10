WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Volunteers needed for Avenue of Flags

Good Morning. John Bridges and Jillian Corder here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

John Kennedy and Foster Campbell are headed into a runoff next month, hoping to fill Louisiana's vacant U.S. Senate seat. The two candidates weigh-in on the biggest issues facing the state.

Protests have been breaking out across the country after the election of Donald Trump as President. Protesters filled the streets of New Orleans chanting "Not My President."

A program aims to help troubled teens and dogs in hopes of gaining a new outlook on life. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will be live this morning from the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center with more details.

Plus, volunteers are needed to help set up the Avenue of Flags display for Veterans Day. Groups and individuals are asked to gather at Orange Grove-Graceland Cemetery at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and again at 4 p.m. to take them down. For a list of Veterans Day events around Southwest Louisiana, click HERE.

And coastal erosion has been a topic of concern in Louisiana for years. With 16 square miles of coastal land disappearing every year, organizations are trying to combat the effects.

In weather, Thursday and Friday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and no chance of rain. Temperatures will top out in the low to possibly mid70s during the afternoon. While that is not much cooler than the past few days, the difference will be the lower humidity which will make it feel nicer. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have more coming up in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

