Local athletes sign on National Signing Day's early period

Wednesday was the start of the Early Signing Period for the 2017 class for many NCAA sports like basketball, baseball and softball. 10 local high schools sent student athletes to the next level.
Here are a list of reported Fall Signing Day commitments:
BASKETBALL:
Kristin Daniels; Barbe; McNeese
Haley Cooley; Lacassine; McNeese
BASEBALL:
Peyton Johnson; Sam Houston; McNeese
Reid Bourque; Sam Houston; McNeese
Chris Haggard; Sam Houston; Centenary
Jansen Fontenot; South Beauregard; UL Lafayette
Logan Savoy; South Beauregard; UL Lafayette
Chance Clark; South Beauregard; LSU-Eunice
Hunter Burns; South Beauregard; Jarvis Christian College
Andrew Sheridan; Sulphur; LSU-Eunice
Alex Goree; Barbe; McNeese
Adam Goree; Barbe; McNeese
Tanner Littleton; Barbe; LSU-Eunice
Bryce Copper; Barbe; Frank Phillips College
Slate Fuller; Barbe; UL Lafayette
SOFTBALL:
Morghan Latour; Rosepine; LSU-Eunice
Lauryn McMahon; Rosepine; Lamar
Jayden Dukes; Sam Houston; South Alabama
Taylor Strother; Sam Houston; McNeese
Padyn Williams; Sam Houston; McNeese
Casidy Chaumont; Sam Houston; UL Lafayette
Summer Atkins; Pickering; Northwestern State
Lexi-Jo DeBarge; South Cameron; LSU-Eunice
Ally Crooks; Barbe; LSU-Eunice
Krystle Griffin; Barbe; Centenary
Jeanne Trahan; Barbe; McNeese
Morgan Harlow; Westlake; LSU-E
Baleigh Derouen; Westlake; Northwestern State
TRACK AND FIELD:
Matthew Griffiths; Sulphur; McNeese
Chris Edwards; Washington-Marion;
VOLLEYBALL:
Madison Fontenot; Sam Houston; McNeese
