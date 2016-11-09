Local athletes sign on National Signing Day's early period

Wednesday was the start of the Early Signing Period for the 2017 class for many NCAA sports like basketball, baseball and softball. 10 local high schools sent student athletes to the next level.

Here are a list of reported Fall Signing Day commitments:



BASKETBALL:

Kristin Daniels; Barbe; McNeese

Haley Cooley; Lacassine; McNeese





BASEBALL:

Peyton Johnson; Sam Houston; McNeese

Reid Bourque; Sam Houston; McNeese

Chris Haggard; Sam Houston; Centenary

Jansen Fontenot; South Beauregard; UL Lafayette

Logan Savoy; South Beauregard; UL Lafayette

Chance Clark; South Beauregard; LSU-Eunice

Hunter Burns; South Beauregard; Jarvis Christian College

Andrew Sheridan; Sulphur; LSU-Eunice

Alex Goree; Barbe; McNeese

Adam Goree; Barbe; McNeese

Tanner Littleton; Barbe; LSU-Eunice

Bryce Copper; Barbe; Frank Phillips College

Slate Fuller; Barbe; UL Lafayette

SOFTBALL:

Morghan Latour; Rosepine; LSU-Eunice

Lauryn McMahon; Rosepine; Lamar

Jayden Dukes; Sam Houston; South Alabama

Taylor Strother; Sam Houston; McNeese

Padyn Williams; Sam Houston; McNeese

Casidy Chaumont; Sam Houston; UL Lafayette

Summer Atkins; Pickering; Northwestern State

Lexi-Jo DeBarge; South Cameron; LSU-Eunice

Ally Crooks; Barbe; LSU-Eunice

Krystle Griffin; Barbe; Centenary

Jeanne Trahan; Barbe; McNeese

Morgan Harlow; Westlake; LSU-E

Baleigh Derouen; Westlake; Northwestern State

TRACK AND FIELD:

Matthew Griffiths; Sulphur; McNeese

Chris Edwards; Washington-Marion;

VOLLEYBALL:

Madison Fontenot; Sam Houston; McNeese

