SPECIAL REPORT: Washing away - the impact of coastal erosion - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SPECIAL REPORT: Washing away - the impact of coastal erosion

(Source:KPLC) (Source:KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The coast of Louisiana has proven it's resiliency over and over again, but in recent years, the state has been seeing the effects of a process called coastal erosion. 

The delta is an incredibly dynamic system, constantly changing along with the course of the Mississippi. The river feeds sediment to wetlands, building them up and subsequently inundating other areas with water - creating the ever-changing wetland scape. 

According to the United States Geographical Survey, Louisiana loses sixteen and a half square miles of coastal land every year.

According to the National Weather Service, Southern Louisiana, especially south of the Intercoastal Waterway, is where the land is disappearing the fastest. 

From 1932 to 2010, about 1,900 square miles of coastal land has been lost - larger than the state of Rhode Island 

Giovanna McClenachan, the science director of the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, or CRCL, said the sea level rise is one of the main factors. 

"With accelerated sea level rise that has been rising faster than it has in the past and this is another thing that the marsh has to combat, along with the other changes to the system," McClenachan said.

Coastal erosion is a natural process in Louisiana but people and industry only seem to be accelerating it. Jonathan Brazzel, National Weather Service hydrologist, said the biggest reason is the loss of Mississippi River sediment.

"That was going to occur naturally over time anyway, but we as a society, have stopped that because we live in Mississippi," he said.

McClenachan said another factor is the dredging for gas - over 10,000 miles of canals. As we lose land on the coast, there's less protection for those who live inland 

Now that the marshes are disappearing. And residents of Southwest Louisiana are no stranger to these effects. 

Clair Marceaux is the port director of West Cameron Harbor's Internal District and a resident of Cameron Parish.  

She sees the impacts of coastal erosion first-hand and stresses the importance of preserving the coast. 

About 80 percent of the nation's offshore oil and gas has moved to the coast and Cameron Parish has one of the densest networks of natural gas pipelines in the world, according to Marceaux. 

"If we begin to lose more and more of our coastline, it puts that network in jeopardy," she said.

Louisiana is also ranked first in the nation for shipping tonnage and we have over a quarter of the total fisheries catch in the lower 48 states. 

Of course, the disappearing coastline affects industries like shrimping and fishing but what most people don't realize is that it affects various industries across the state as well.

So what can be done to stop the loss? CRCL is one of the leaders in this battle. It is partnering up with local businesses to start initiatives like planting beach grass to create dunes to restore the natural barrier between land and the ocean.

CRCL is also working on other planting projects on newly built land. According to Marceaux, there are land-building projects also happening along the coast - surprisingly they're being lead by the industries that have moved to Cameron Parish. 

Marceaux and other Cameron parish residents are, of course, concerned - with their homes in jeopardy - but there is hope with organizations and companies working to restore what has been lost. 

According to McClenachan, there will be new data and maps coming out later this month to show how much land we have lost in recent years.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Residents discuss Beauregard Statue in front of courthouse

    Residents discuss Beauregard Statue in front of courthouse

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-10-02 16:33:22 GMT
    Original Beauregard Courthouse. (Source: Liz Koh)Original Beauregard Courthouse. (Source: Liz Koh)

    It started off as a private meeting between Charlie Bordelon, the organizer of the push for the new statue, and a New Orleans artist, Thomas Bruno, who has done many historical statues including those of significant African American historical figures.

    More >>

    It started off as a private meeting between Charlie Bordelon, the organizer of the push for the new statue, and a New Orleans artist, Thomas Bruno, who has done many historical statues including those of significant African American historical figures.

    More >>

  • LIVE STREAM UPDATES: 58 dead in Las Vegas shooting, 515 injured

    LIVE STREAM UPDATES: 58 dead in Las Vegas shooting, 515 injured

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-10-02 16:16:15 GMT
    Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)

    President Donald Trump will give a brief statement regarding Sunday's Las Vegas concert shooting. KPLC will live stream the event online. Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream feed. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will give a brief statement regarding Sunday's Las Vegas concert shooting. KPLC will live stream the event online. Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream feed. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • How was accused murderer, Felton Thompson, let out on parole?

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:18 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:18:31 GMT
    Felton Thompson (Source: Department of Transportation)Felton Thompson (Source: Department of Transportation)

    Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...

    More >>

    Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly