HONORING OUR VETERANS: Joe Hill

By KPLC Digital Staff
In honor of our nation's veterans this week, KPLC will profile several individuals in the lake area who served their country in battle. 

Joe Hill served as a Navy Lieutenant junior grade on the USS Pyro during the Vietnam War from 1962 to 1965.

I enlisted in November of 1957 while I was a senior in high school in Shreveport Louisiana and come graduation. I  went off the boot camp in Illinois and from there onto my first ship the USS Blue.

It's a tradition to me. I look back over it now the 241 years that the Navy's been in business, I feel like that I'm a part of that long line of people that have protected sacred shores.

The issue with Vietnam was that it was the first time that the media was allowed to be really locked in lockstep with the soldier on the beach. And it's not that Vietnam was a new horror war has been war forever. What made it difficult for any of us to even understand, was the fact that this was a war in which there were no fronts. You went in country, and you could be shot at 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 

Veterans Day is wonderful to, again, recall with other veterans who have done the same – and much more – than I did to remember. I don't think that it's so much the telling of tales and looking a pictures and this, that, and the other it's that one time that's really set aside for us to remember when we were at our best.

