FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler and drier weather pattern will remain in place for the next few days

A cold front moved through early Wednesday and now cooler and drier air is beginning to filter into the area on northerly winds. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler during the evening and overnight hours. Significant rainfall looks unlikely well into next week and possibly even longer.

Clouds will gradually clear during the evening hours although they may not completely clear. Temperatures will fall quickly this evening as northerly winds continue to push cooler and drier air into the area. By Thursday morning we will see lows ranging from the upper 40s north of I-10 to the upper 50s along the coast, this will be about 10 degrees cooler than the past several days.

Thursday and Friday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and no chance of rain. Temperatures will top out in the low to possibly mid 70s during the afternoon. While that is not much cooler than the past few days, the difference will be the lower humidity which will make it feel nicer.

Saturday morning will likely be the coolest of this cool spell with lows in the 40s except near the coastline. Upper level winds will remain out of the southwest now through this weekend and that will likely allow high thin clouds to stream overhead, but these will not produce rain.

An upper level low will move across our area on Sunday and this could spark a few very isolated showers. The chance of rain is very low and for that reason the forecast only has a 10% chance of rain for now. If rain looks more likely the chance may increase, but at this time rain is only likely to be an inconvenience at best. Temperatures will remain comfortable Sunday with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 70s.

No major changes are expected through the middle of next week, but a strong cold front could be on the horizon for the end of next week or the following weekend. At this time the forecast through Wednesday calls for lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s with no rain through Tuesday. Rain chances will be 20% on Wednesday ahead of the next cold front.

If the timing of the next front remains unchanged we may see significant rain Thursday and Friday then the coolest weather of the season thus far by next weekend. This is very preliminary and subject to major changes between now and then. The long-range computer models have been hinting at a major cold front for days, but the timing continues to change. Count on us here at KPLC to keep you updated.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

