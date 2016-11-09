WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Trump Elected President - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Trump Elected President

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia) Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Donald Trump has been selected as the 45th president and find out how Southwest Louisiana voted on the six constitutional amendments. Also, State Treasurer John Kennedy will face Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell in the state senate runoff election Dec. 10. We have all that and more in this morning’s post-election coverage.

Plus, a department store is making a change when it comes to how it displays its women’s clothes, why the store thinks this will tackle body image issues. 

And the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is holding a Senior Citizen Bingo Luncheon today.

The weather will be improving quite a bit through the day, but some pesky early morning showers associated with a cold front moving through will require the umbrella for a few more hours. By mid-morning, all rain ends with clouds and breezy conditions through the afternoon as northerly winds continue between 10 and 15 mph. We turn cooler tonight with lows in the lower to middle 50s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have more coming up in your 'First Alert Forecast.' 

Remember, if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

