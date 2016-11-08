LIVE BLOG: Presidential election by state

1:45 a.m. Update

AP calls presidential election for Donald Trump

1:13 a.m. Update

NBC calls Alaska for Donald Trump. Alaska has three electoral votes.

1:06 a.m. Update

John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, says campaign won't make another statement tonight. He tells supporters to go home for the night.

12:44 a.m. Update

AP is projecting Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes. That gives Trump 264 electoral votes.

11:33 p.m. Update

NBC projects Hillary Clinton wins Nevada and its six electoral vote. Donald Trump leads 244 to 215.

11:23 p.m. Update

NBC projects Trump takes Georgia and its 16 electoral votes; Iowa and its six electoral votes; Utah and its six electoral votes.

Alaska, Arizona, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have not yet been called.

10:00 p.m. Update:

NBC has projected that Donald Trump has won Florida, North Carolina and Idaho. Clinton projected to win California, Oregon, Hawaii and Washington.

9:35 p.m. Update:

NBC now projects Hillary Clinton will win Colorado. The state carries 9 electoral votes.

9:22 p.m. Update:

NBC projects Donald Trump takes Ohio. Clinton takes Rhode Island and Virginia.

9:01 p.m. Update:

NBC projects Trump will take Montana and Missouri. New Mexico goes to Clinton. Donald Trump now has 150 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton's 109.

8:42 p.m. Update:

CNN projects Republicans will keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Polls are still open in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

8:18 p.m. Update:

NBC News Projected Winners by State

Alabama - Trump

Alaska - Not Decided

Arizona - Not Decided

Arkansas - Trump

California - Clinton

Colorado - Clinton

Connecticut - Clinton

Delaware - Clinton

District of Columbia - Clinton

Florida - Trump

Georgia - Trump

Hawaii - Clinton

Idaho - Trump

Illinois - Clinton

Indiana - Trump

Iowa - Trump

Kansas - Trump

Kentucky - Trump

Louisiana - Trump

Maine - Not Decided

Maryland - Clinton

Massachusetts - Clinton

Michigan - Not Decided

Minnesota - Not Decided

Mississippi - Trump

Missouri - Trump

Montana - Trump

Nebraska - Trump

Nevada - Not Decided

New Hampshire - Not Decided

New Jersey - Clinton

New Mexico - Clinton

New York - Clinton

North Carolina - Trump

North Dakota - Trump

Ohio - Trump

Oklahoma - Trump

Oregon - Clinton

Pennsylvania - Not Decided

Rhode Island - Clinton

South Carolina - Trump

South Dakota - Trump

Tennessee - Trump

Texas - Trump

Utah - Trump

Vermont - Clinton

Virginia - Clinton

Washington - Clinton

West Virginia - Trump

Wisconsin - Not Decided

Wyoming - Trump

8:09 p.m. Update:

NBC News projects Trump wins the following: TX, LA, KS, ND, SD, WY, NE. Clinton projected to win NY.

In North Carolina Donald Trump has a lead of 698 votes over Clinton with 69% of precincts reporting.

8:00 p.m. Update:

NBC has called Louisiana for Donald Trump.

7:45 p.m. Update:

CNN reports FL, NC, OH, PA, NH, VA too early to call