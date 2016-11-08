LIVE BLOG: Presidential election by state

(KPLC) -
1:45 a.m. Update
AP calls presidential election for Donald Trump
1:13 a.m. Update
NBC calls Alaska for Donald Trump. Alaska has three electoral votes.
1:06 a.m. Update
John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, says campaign won't make another statement tonight. He tells supporters to go home for the night.
12:44 a.m. Update
AP is projecting Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes. That gives Trump 264 electoral votes.
11:33 p.m. Update
NBC projects Hillary Clinton wins Nevada and its six electoral vote. Donald Trump leads 244 to 215.
11:23 p.m. Update
NBC projects Trump takes Georgia and its 16 electoral votes; Iowa and its six electoral votes; Utah and its six electoral votes.
Alaska, Arizona, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have not yet been called.
10:00 p.m. Update:
NBC has projected that Donald Trump has won Florida, North Carolina and Idaho. Clinton projected to win California, Oregon, Hawaii and Washington.
9:35 p.m. Update:
NBC now projects Hillary Clinton will win Colorado. The state carries 9 electoral votes.
9:22 p.m. Update:
NBC projects Donald Trump takes Ohio. Clinton takes Rhode Island and Virginia.
9:01 p.m. Update:
NBC projects Trump will take Montana and Missouri. New Mexico goes to Clinton. Donald Trump now has 150 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton's 109.
8:42 p.m. Update:
CNN projects Republicans will keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Polls are still open in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
8:18 p.m. Update:
NBC News Projected Winners by State
Alabama - Trump
Alaska - Not Decided
Arizona - Not Decided
Arkansas - Trump
California - Clinton
Colorado - Clinton
Connecticut - Clinton
Delaware - Clinton
District of Columbia - Clinton
Florida - Trump
Georgia - Trump
Hawaii - Clinton
Idaho - Trump
Illinois - Clinton
Indiana - Trump
Iowa - Trump
Kansas - Trump
Kentucky - Trump
Louisiana - Trump
Maine - Not Decided
Maryland - Clinton
Massachusetts - Clinton
Michigan - Not Decided
Minnesota - Not Decided
Mississippi - Trump
Missouri - Trump
Montana - Trump
Nebraska - Trump
Nevada - Not Decided
New Hampshire - Not Decided
New Jersey - Clinton
New Mexico - Clinton
New York - Clinton
North Carolina - Trump
North Dakota - Trump
Ohio - Trump
Oklahoma - Trump
Oregon - Clinton
Pennsylvania - Not Decided
Rhode Island - Clinton
South Carolina - Trump
South Dakota - Trump
Tennessee - Trump
Texas - Trump
Utah - Trump
Vermont - Clinton
Virginia - Clinton
Washington - Clinton
West Virginia - Trump
Wisconsin - Not Decided
Wyoming - Trump
8:09 p.m. Update:
NBC News projects Trump wins the following: TX, LA, KS, ND, SD, WY, NE. Clinton projected to win NY.
In North Carolina Donald Trump has a lead of 698 votes over Clinton with 69% of precincts reporting.
8:00 p.m. Update:
NBC has called Louisiana for Donald Trump.
7:45 p.m. Update:
CNN reports FL, NC, OH, PA, NH, VA too early to call