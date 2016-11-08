Election night webcast at 8:30 p.m.

We want to invite you to join our live election night webcast, where we'll have the early returns as they begin coming in, as well as live reports from our team of reporters staged across the area.

It begins at 8:30 p.m., Nov. 8, and will be streamed on watchfox29.com, on kplctv.com, on KPLC's Facebook page www.facebook.com/kplc7news and on the 7 news mobile app. Mobile users, click HERE if you are unable to see the video.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.