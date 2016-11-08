Kiwanis Coats for Kids looking for donations - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kiwanis Coats for Kids looking for donations

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

With the cold weather hitting Southwest Louisiana this weekend, it is a good time to think about the children in our area who are not as fortunate. 

You can help out a child in need with the gift of a warm coat.

The Kiwanis Coats for Kids will be accepting coat donations to help families in need through Saturday, Nov. 19.

You can drop off your coats at the following business locations and schools throughout Southwest Louisiana:

Lake Charles

  • AAA Cleaners, 622 East Prien Lake Road and 2713 Country Club Road
  • Crying Eagle Brewery, 1165 East Prien Lake Road
  • Barbe High School, 2200 W McNeese Street
  • LaGrange High School, 3420 Louisiana Avenue
  • S.J. Welsh Middle School, 1500 W McNeese Street
  • Oak Park Middle School, 2200 Oak Park Boulevard
  • Prien Lake Elementary School, 3741 Nelson Road
  • Dolby Elementary School, 817 Jefferson Drive 
  • St. John Elementary School, 5566 Elliott Road
  • Henry Heights School, 3600 Louisiana Avenue
  • Bishop Nolan Episcopal Day School, 803 North Division Street
  • Immaculate Conception Cathedral School, 1536 Ryan Street
  • Queen of Heaven Catholic School, 3908 Creole Street
  • St. Margaret Catholic School, 2510 Enterprise Boulevard

Moss Bluff

  • Moss Bluff Elementary School, 215 School Street

Iowa

  • Iowa High School, 401 West Miller Avenue

For more information, call AAA Cleaners at 337-144-3548.

