Jeff Davis: Louviere, Crochet re-elected, property taxes pass

Incumbent Carolyn Louviere will remain mayor of the Town of Welsh, while Marcus Crochet will continue to serve as Jeff Davis police chief.

Louviere received 767 votes, or 52 percent of the vote, while her opponent, Charles Drake, got 718 votes, 48 percent.

Meanwhile, Crochet beat out opponent, Tommy Chaisson, by a margin of 63 percent-to-37 percent, or 917 votes to 549 votes.

Also, voters chose Luther "Sam" Alfred as Fenton's chief of police. He defeated his opponent, James "Russell" Benoit, by a margin of 78-percent-to-22 -percent, or 146 votes to 42 votes.

There will be a runoff for the Jefferson Davis Parish Council member seat for Lake Arthur.

Auldon Robinson and Kirk Conner, a Republican, will be in a runoff for the post. Robinson got 44 percent of the vote, or 457 votes, while Conner received 40 percent of the vote, or 411 votes. Both beat out incumbent Dorothy L. Charles, who received 16 percent, or 169 votes.

Lawrence "Bugger" Mier, Rodney Trahan, Andrea King, Jacob Colby Perry and Robert "Bob" Owens were elected as aldermen for the Town of Welsh.

The five top vote-getters were elected to the seats.They are, in order: Mier, 1,056 votes, or 17 percent; Rodney Trahan, 912 votes, or 14 percent; Andrea King, 899 votes, or 14 percent; Jacob Colby Perry, 777 votes, or 12 percent, and Robert "Bob" Owens, an incumbent, 735 votes, or 12 percent.

Also, voters chose Eddie B. Alfred as Fenton's mayor, who beat opponent Curtis "Red" Dickens by a margin of 71-percent-to-29 percent, or 134 votes to 54 votes.

Two new Fenton aldermen were also elected - Shawanda G. Sowells and Mary M. Jones, an incumbent. Sowells got 95 votes, or 20 percent and Jones got 17 percent, or 81 votes.

The third Fenton alderman seat to be filled will be a runoff between Gwenevere Artis Johnson and Marella Hubachjeck, who both got 15 percent of the vote, or 72 votes a piece.

Avella W. Ackless was elected as council member for the Town of Elton. She received 52 percent of the vote, or 260 votes, while her opponent, Kesia Lemoine, got 242 votes or 48 percent of the vote.

A 7.75-mil, 10-year property tax to fund construction, improvement and maintenance of Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 passed by 215 to 210 votes, or 51 percent to 49 percent. The tax is expected to generate yearly revenues of $127,400.

A 5.23 mil, 10-year, property tax to fund improvements, maintenance and operation of Gravity Drainage District No. 7 passed 364 votes to 259 votes, or 58 percent to 42 percent. The tax Is expected to generate yearly revenues of $64,500.

Results are complete but unofficial.

