Three Louisiana constitutional amendments pass, three fail

LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Louisiana residents approved three of the six constitutional amendments on Tuesday's ballot.

Here's a breakdown of the vote:

  • CA No. 1, which will require standards of professional and educational experience for local registrars of voters and more public disclosure in their hiring process, passed 1,329,989 votes to 501,503 or 73 percent to 27 percent.
  • CA No. 2: Amendment 2 , which would have allowed higher education management boards to set annual tuition rates and fee amounts for colleges and universities without legislative approval, failed 1,040,659 votes to 782,968 or 57 percent to 43 percent.
  • CA No. 3, which would have eliminated federal income tax deductions for corporations on state tax returns and sets a flat rate of 6.5 percent,  failed 1,009,499 votes to 790,316 votes or 56 percent to 44 percent.
  • CA No. 4, which will give full homestead exemption to surviving spouses of military, fire protection officers and law enforcement personnel who died while on duty, passed 1,289,072 votes to 509,908 votes or 72 percent to 28 percent.
  • CA No. 5. which will create the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund to receive a portion of revenues from corporate and mineral taxes to use on infrastructure and pension liabilities, passed 949,598 votes to 821,934 votes or 54 percent to 46 percent.
  • CA No. 6, which would have provided legislators a new way to tap into constitutionally protected funds during revenue downturns while protection to five existing funds, failed 1,018,926 votes to 743,091 or 58 percent to 42 percent.

These results are complete, but unofficial, until verified by the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

