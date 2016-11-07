McNeese softball releases 2017 schedule

First year McNeese head softball coach James Landreneau has announced the release of the 2017 schedule and it is one that will be a competitive and challenging one.

McNeese is coming off a 2016 season that saw the Cowgirls win its third regular season title in the last four years and its first conference tournament title since 2010 along with an NCAA Regional appearance in Baton Rouge. The Cowgirls picked up a 5-2 first round win over Arizona State before. A second round 4-1 loss to LSU sent the Cowgirls to an elimination game against Arizona State. In a 14-inning affair, the Cowgirls fell 3-2.

The 2017 schedule will have the Cowgirls playing 13 games against teams that ended up in the Top 50 last season including nine teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament, four that advanced to NCAA Regional Finals and one that advanced to the NCAA World Series semifinals.

The top half of the schedule is loaded with three tournaments including the LSU Tiger Classic (Feb. 10-12) where the Cowgirls will face Oklahoma State, Penn State and LSU. The Cowgirls will also take part in the South Alabama Mardi Gras Invitational (Feb. 17-19) where they will face Jackson State, Butler, South Alabama, and Murray State. The final regular season tournament will have the Cowgirls taking a trip to the West Coast for the San Diego University Invitational (Mar. 2-4). Here the Cowgirls will go up against BYU, San Diego, San Jose State, UC Davis and Oregon State.

The 2016 schedule had the Cowgirls on the road for their first 22 games but that isn’t the case in 2017. For the first time in over eight years, McNeese will open its season at home on Feb. 9 against Southern Miss. The Cowgirls will also face UL-Monroe (Feb. 15), Tulsa (Feb. 24), and South Alabama (Feb. 28) in the first month of the season.

“Last year we were 22 games into the season before we had a chance to play in front of our home crowd,” said head coach James Landreneau. “This year, we will not only play at home four times in February but will open up at home for the first time in over eight years. Our fan base has been great to us over the years, so we are always excited for the opportunity to play in front of them.”

Other non-conference single home games for the Cowgirls are Houston Baptist (Mar. 8), LSU (April 11), and the University of Houston (April 25). The Cowgirls will host Central Arkansas, Sam Houston State, Northwestern State, Lamar, and Stephen F. Austin in Southland Conference home series.

McNeese will also travel to Baylor (Feb. 22) for a doubleheader, will face Northern Iowa and Louisiana Tech in Ruston on Feb. 26 as well as road games at Texas (March 22), University of Houston (March 29), Texas A&M (April 5), and Texas State (April 19). The Cowgirls will travel to Incarnate Word, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Nicholls and Southeastern Louisiana for SLC road series.

“The make up of this years schedule may look a little different with the addition of a few more home games and a trip to the West Coast but still provides the same challenges and opportunities, said Landreneau.”

2017 McNeese Softball Schedule

Feb. 9 Southern Miss

Feb. 10-12 at LSU Tiger Classic

Feb. 15 UL-Monroe

Feb. 17-19 at South Alabama Mardi Gras Invitational

Feb. 22 at Baylor

Feb. 24 Tulsa

Feb. 26 vs. Northern Iowa and La. Tech (Ruston, La.)

Feb. 28 South Alabama

Mar. 2-4 at University of San Diego Invitational

Mar. 8 Houston Baptist

Mar. 10-11 *Central Arkansas

Mar. 17-18 *Sam Houston State

Mar. 22 at Texas

Mar. 24-25 *at Incarnate Word

Mar. 29 at Houston

Mar. 31-Apr. 1 *Northwestern State

Apr. 5 at Texas A&M

Apr. 7-8 at *Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Apr. 11 LSU

Apr. 14-15 *at Nicholls

Apr. 19 at Texas State

Apr. 21-22 *Lamar

Apr. 25 Houston

Apr. 28-29 *Stephen F. Austin

May 5-6 *at Southeastern La.

May 10-12 at SLC Tournament (Conway, Arkansas)

Home games in BOLD

*- Southland Conference Series