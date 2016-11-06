2016 LHSAA Football Playoff Brackets: 1st Round 11/12

Class 5A
(21) Airline at (12) Sulphur
(23) East St. John at (10) Barbe
Class 4A
(29) Washington-Marion at (4) Tioga
(19) LaGrange at (14) North DeSoto
(18) Leesville at (15) Beau Chene
Class 3A
(27) Church Point at (6) Jennings
(23) Winnfield at (10) South Beauregard
(31) Port Allen at (2) Iowa
Class 2A
(17) West St. Mary at (16) Oakdale
(28) Jeanerette at (5) Kinder
(20) Lake Arthur at (13) Pickering
(30) Wright, Sophie B. at (3) Welsh
(22) Vinton at (11) DeQuincy
Class 1A
(24) Block at (9) East Beauregard
(17) Montgomery at (16) Lake Charles College Prep
(25) Grand Lake at (8) Delhi Charter
(28) Merryville at (5) Oak Grove
(20) South Cameron at (13) Plain Dealing
(29) North Central at (4) Oberlin
(23) LaSalle at (10) Elton
Division I
No Area Teams
Division II
(9) St. Louis Catholic at (8) Lusher Charter
Division III
No Area Teams
Division IV
No Area Teams
