2016 LHSAA Football Playoff Brackets: 1st Round 11/12

LHSAA Football Playoff Brackets: 1st Round 11/12

Class 5A

(21) Airline at (12) Sulphur

(23) East St. John at (10) Barbe

The Entire 5A Bracket can be viewed here.

Class 4A

(29) Washington-Marion at (4) Tioga

(19) LaGrange at (14) North DeSoto

(18) Leesville at (15) Beau Chene

The Entire 4A Bracket can be viewed here.

Class 3A

(27) Church Point at (6) Jennings

(23) Winnfield at (10) South Beauregard

(31) Port Allen at (2) Iowa

The Entire 3A Bracket can be viewed here.

Class 2A

(17) West St. Mary at (16) Oakdale

(28) Jeanerette at (5) Kinder

(20) Lake Arthur at (13) Pickering

(30) Wright, Sophie B. at (3) Welsh

(22) Vinton at (11) DeQuincy

The Entire 2A Bracket can be viewed here.

Class 1A

(24) Block at (9) East Beauregard

(17) Montgomery at (16) Lake Charles College Prep

(25) Grand Lake at (8) Delhi Charter

(28) Merryville at (5) Oak Grove

(20) South Cameron at (13) Plain Dealing

(29) North Central at (4) Oberlin

(23) LaSalle at (10) Elton

The Entire 1A Bracket can be viewed here.

Division I

No Area Teams



The Entire Division IV Bracket can be viewed here.



Division II

(9) St. Louis Catholic at (8) Lusher Charter

The Entire Division IV Bracket can be viewed here.

Division III

No Area Teams



The Entire Division IV Bracket can be viewed here.

Division IV

No Area Teams

The Entire Division IV Bracket can be viewed here.

