"Beat Bama Bash" in Southwest Louisiana

Mayor Nic Hunter will hold a press conference at City Hall to announce the new Assistant City Administrator and introduce other Mayor's Office staff today at 1:15 p.m.More >>
The Lafayette Police Department is working on a homicide investigation early this morning.More >>
The Restore Louisiana flood recovery program wants to hear from small businesses that were damaged in the flooding of March and August of 2016.More >>
Around 1,500 Entergy customers are without power in Calcasieu Parish as of 7:20 Sunday evening, many of them in Lake Charles. According to Entergy's online power outage map, there are numerous power outages in the Lake Area due to the thunderstorms and high winds that are moving through the area.More >>
