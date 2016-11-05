"Beat Bama Bash" in Southwest Louisiana

It was a beautiful day for a tailgate especially what one group in Southwest Louisiana says is the biggest LSU party of the season.

Brian and Pam Willis of Iowa are big LSU fans with a passion for the LSU vs. Alabama rivalry. The Crimson Tide enter "Death Valley" as the number one ranked team in the country. The game might be the event to watch on television, but the party was at the Willis household as they had free food, drinks and games to continue the tradition they started years ago.

"We've been doing this for five years. We just love doing it," said Brian. "People are coming from all over the place. We have exchange students this year from Germany, Serbia and all different kind of countries are here. It is like a worldwide party here."

Whether the Tigers win or lose, the fun will be continuing long after the ballgame.

