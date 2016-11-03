WATCH LIVE AT NOON: Final debate for Senate hopefuls

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News at Noon.

Six candidates vying to represent Louisiana in the U.S. Senate squared off last night at Dillard University. At noon, we'll share some of what they had to say. You can also learn more HERE.

An endangered species of dog debuts at the Audubon Zoo. At noon, we'll learn about African Painted Dogs.

Plus, one student catches the attention of all his classmates when he arrives. We'll see how virtual learning is allowing students to interact with teachers and classmates without actually being in school.

In weather, the forecast calls for a high of 86 which is only 2 degrees below the record high of 88 set back 100 years ago in 1916. We only have a very slight chance of rain today, but what about tomorrow and into the weekend? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon.

