'No-Shave November' raising awareness

It's called "No-Shave November" and the goal is to raise awareness for various health issues.

Those taking part in the initiative are doing so by forgoing shaving and grooming - in the hopes of getting a conversation going, which in turn, will help raise awareness.

Initially, the "no shave" initiative started as "Movember," in 2003, as an effort to educate and raise awareness about men's health issues such as testicular and prostate cancers, as well as mental health issues and suicide prevention.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men with nearly 200,000 news cases of prostate cancer estimated for this year by The American Cancer Society.

Urologist Dr. Kenneth Ewane said men should get checked regularly to avoid any problems.

"It's good to have a conversation with your healthcare provider because your provider can help you decipher what information is right and what is wrong. You might Google something up and a whole list of things will pop up of possibilities of something you notice on your body, but if you come and talk to your healthcare provider, you guys can sort things out and it can be lifesaving," Ewane said.

Lake Area native, Chris Benoit, is taking part in the initiative in honor of loved ones that have passed away due to cancer. He hopes to encourage men to go to the doctor and get checked on a regular basis.

"What if you leave a 9-year-old daughter or your 16-year-old daughter or your 16-year-old son behind...and it all took was for you to go to the doctor, go get yourself checked because I am one of those reserved guys. I don't really like to go to the doctor either - who does? But I mean, go get checked; it's worth it in the end," he said.

After the month is over, those who let their hair grow out are encouraged to donate the money that was saved by not shaving or grooming.

If you would like to learn more about "No-Shave November," click HERE and for "Movember,"' click, HERE.

Are you participating? KPLC would like to see your progress.

