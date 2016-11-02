'Rachel's Challenge' teaches students to replace bullying with kindness

The fight against bullying continued on Wednesday at a Lake Charles elementary school.

Students at T.H. Watkins Elementary heard some strategies about how to decrease bullying and violence and how to replace them with kindness and respect.

It's all part of a program called "Rachel's Challenge," named after Rachel Scott and 12 others killed in 1999 during the Columbine.

"Even the person acting like a bully has something going on with them. So, if we shine the light on kindness, we feel like we're doing a great service to our country and to other people,"said Meichelle Gibson, Rachel's Challenge speaker.

Leading up to this assembly, students at T.H. Watkins completed lessons supplied by Rachel's Challenge dealing with different character traits to help identify bullying behaviors.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.