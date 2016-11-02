CONSIDER THIS: 'No Shave November'

Well, November is finally here. This month, the presidential election will come and go. But let's talk about something else: Movember.

The "Mo" is for moustache, combined with the name of the current month. In Movember, we see men growing out their facial hair to bring awareness to, and fundraising for, various types of cancer. Sometimes you hear it called "No Shave November."

Several of our KPLC staff have taken up the challenge this year. Obviously, I have a head start on them. If you follow KPLC on social media, you'll start to see some scruffy faces, and a few appeals for fundraising.

I'd like to point out one in particular - Brady Renard's campaign. He's participating in memory of his mom who he lost to cancer when he was a teenager. I encourage you to read his story and consider joining in "Movember"- either with your own effort or contributing to someone you know.

While most of the people you see on-air at KPLC will still be clean-shaven, Brady will be sporting a progressively hairy look this month. As always, we look forward to your comments, and at least we'll have something else to talk about other than the election.

