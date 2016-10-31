SPECIAL REPORT: Do you believe in ghosts?

It's that time of year when it seems like everyone wants to hear a good ghost story.

What better way to get one first-hand than to go ghost-hunting with a paranormal investigating group?

It's not for the faint of heart. but for some, ghost hunting is a way of life, so KPLC decided it check it out. It didn't take long to learn that there are some things you just can't explain.

You see reality TV shows all the time in which paranormal teams investigate some of the most haunted places around the world. For the past seven years, Brett Wright has been investigating paranormal activity in the Lake Area.

"Some people consider me crazy," said Brett Wright, founder of Graveyard Shift Paranormal Society, with a laugh.

Crazy or not, KPLC decided to go on an investigation with Wright and his team to Edgerly, which is located between Vinton and Sulphur. There the team had already found a location - a small cemetery off the beaten path.

"This one is scary, yes. This cemetery I came to when I was in high school and from what I was told a long time ago, it was not accessible this way - you had to go through someone's corn field to get here," Wright said.

As we waited for the night to fall upon us, Wright explained what we would be doing.

"We are going to attempt to contact the person over here with the sheet on the back; the young lady over there,; and possibly the gentleman over here," he said.

Three different individuals – their names are covered on their headstones to protect their identities.

The first was a man known for his Gumbo.

Wright and his team were equipped with digital voice recorders, which have the capability to pick up any sound - even ones that may not be heard by the human ear.

Secondly, they used a '"Rem Pod," an electromagnetic field detector which lights up to indicate activity. And last but not least, a trigger object – a rotary phone.

"Hello? Can you hear my voice? Can you come closer to the phone so I can speak with you? Do you remember my name? I remember yours."

This pre-recorded conversation lasted a little over two minutes and after no response, the team brought out another piece of equipment, an ovilus – another electronic device investigators use to communicate with spirits.

"You were more talkative the other day. Well, we are leaving; can you tell us goodbye? I guess not. We will move on to the next location," Wright said.

Still nothing, so KPLC's Candy Rodriguez decided to say her goodbye but little did she know that she would cause the spirit to react.

"Well, I am so sorry for disturbing you… she said." The ovilus said several words, including "yank," "violent," "hi," and "wait."

"Let's go," Wright said.

And just like that, it was on to the next spot.

For the next spirit, Wright and his team decided to use another method of contact - a more traditional way of communicating.

"So, what we are going to do is throw an object out there into the woods to see if they retrieve it or throw back another object." Wright said.

The first object was thrown, but no response. The second time, a pinecone was thrown into the woods. A rock was thrown back.

After getting random responses through the ovilus, the team decided to move on to our final spirit – a woman from Vinton.

"Usually, we start with really simple questions like a 'yes' or 'no' answer; then we move up there, but we keep it really simple," Wright said. The ovilus said these words: "Fire," "Myself," and "Grind."

"Are you hurting?" Rodriguez asked.

We waited for a response but for the rest of the night, it was quiet. Wright and I continued to talk about ghost hunting and how he and his team deal with naysayers.

"Some people say we are doing the devil's work; you shouldn't be doing that; leave the dead alone - well, what do you do when they come to you instead?" he asked.

But before leaving, Wright had this to say overall about paranormal investigating.

"People's minds are a little bit more wide open than what they used to be," he said.

If you would like to find out more information about paranormal investigating, you can contact the Graveyard Shift Paranormal Society by clicking HERE.

