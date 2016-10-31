Abandoned, starving dog gets a fighting 'Chance' to live

Dogs bark all the time.

But, this dog, Chance, almost never barked again - he was days away from death. Thanks to Katelyn White, Chance has an opportunity to live. White, an animal shelter volunteer, found the dog at the pound after someone turned him in. After realizing the dog was in such bad shape, she decided to take him in herself.

"His personality is loving," said White. "So forgiving. I'll never understand how they can be so forgiving of humans after this is done to them."

White is talking about the darkness this young pup went through to see the light of day again - malnourishment, internal parasites - including heartworms. This may be just another emaciated dog to many, but veterinarian Weston Moseley explained why he is lucky to be alive.

"The worms basically find their spot in the pulmonary part in the heart," explained Moseley. "They basically exacerbate the heart's condition and it can be a fatal disease."

Chance weighs 28 pounds. Normally, Pit bulls normally weigh from 40-65 pounds.

"Sadly, we see this not uncommonly," said Weston. "A dog is roaming the streets. Thankfully a good Samaritan picks him or her up."

White thinks the reputation of pit bulls may have played a factor into why Chance was on the street.

"They don't have a mean bone in them," said White. "They learn that from their owners. They only want to please their owners, so if their owners only want to do things like fight each other, fight hogs, attack people, that's what they're going to do."

Chance was rescued through the group, Louisiana Lifeline for K-9's, which pulls hundreds of dogs each year from four Beauregard/Vernon parish pounds and gets them the veterinarian help they need, including spaying or neutering and heartworm treatments.

"When a dog is positive for heartworms, such as Chance is, they stay in our foster care system a minimum of five months until they are negative. That takes up space for other dogs in the pound that are going to put down. With a limited number of foster parents, we are unable to save many," said Debbie Nelson Miles Dyer with Louisiana Lifeline for K-9s.

"Four beautiful labs have until Friday to get out of the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter," she said. "Our hope is to get more fosters in order to save more, and of course, donations to help get those that we pull vetted."

If you want to foster, donate or help in any way, click HERE or HERE or email louisianalifeline4k9s@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.