WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Pipeline protest camp

It could be a big step in making medical marijuana more accessible in Louisiana. We'll tell you about a meeting happening today with the LSU Ag Center to discuss how to work with investors to grow and process marijuana.

Some public colleges and state agencies need to get ready for another round of budget cuts. The governor's office has informed colleges and state agencies they may need to cut back by as much as 10% because of a budget deficit from last year.

Niblett's Bluff Park is reopening today after months of being closed due to the Sabine River flooding in March. Hear what a park commissioner has to say about what park visitors can expect.

There are many events planned in SWLA this weekend ranging from Beach Sweep to the Rose Show to the Sulphur High Marching Band competition. We'll highlight them for you.

Plus, imagine you were at a doctor's appointment and the nurse, while asking you questions, inquired whether you have a gun in your home.

And authorities are trying to clear an oil pipeline protest camp on private land in the path of construction in North Dakota.

In weather, the forecast for Friday through Sunday remains unchanged. Morning lows will only reach the 60s in most areas with a range of upper 50s inland to upper 60s at the coast. Afternoon highs will range from the low 80s at the coast to the mid 80s inland. When you factor in the humidity the heat index will reach the upper 80s and possibly near 90 in a few areas. So if you have outdoor plans the only issue to contend with will be the above normal temperatures. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have more coming up in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

