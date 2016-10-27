Randall Kamm is the anchor of Now at Nine on FOX29. He’s an award-winning journalist who has appeared on MSNBC, CNN, Fox News and CourtTV.

Randall was born in New Jersey but grew up in Arkansas and graduated from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Although not a Louisiana native, Randall has lived in West Monroe for nearly a decade, so he knows the Pelican State well.

While this part of Louisiana is new to Randall, it’s almost home for his wife Meredith, who grew up in Beaumont, Texas. She graduated from Westbrook High School, Wichita State University and is currently an RN/BSN specializing in cardiovascular nursing.

Randall is the father of two beautiful daughters, Alexa and Thomasyn, and two amazing sons, Ian and Quentin.

Send Randall an email, like him on Facebook at facebook.com/RandallKammFoxLC or follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/RKammFoxLC.