Grand Jury indicts 4 people involved in apartment sexual assault case

Four people were indicted by a grand jury Thursday in connection with the sexual assault of a female juvenile on May 24 at an apartment complex in Lake Charles, according to authorities.

Levy Kennan Eidson, 22; Trevor Wayne Windsor, 20; Dakota Ryan Oneal, 21 and Jared Earl Walker, 19, were indicted on charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

After a three-month investigation by Lake Charles Police, Eidson and Windsor were arrested on Sept. 6, while Oneal and Walker were arrested on Sept. 16 and Sept. 19 respectively.

