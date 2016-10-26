'Spirits' event shares spooky Southwest Louisiana stories - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

'Spirits' event shares spooky Southwest Louisiana stories

(Source: Clerk of Court) (Source: Clerk of Court)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

This story isn't for the faint of heart.

Southwest Louisiana is - of course - rich with history, but it's a heavily haunted history. 

 An upcoming event highlights some of Southwest Louisiana's spookier stories.

The Imperial Calcasieu Museum is hosting "Spirits," on Wednesday and Thursday, to pass on some of our area's haunted history. 

Local historian Adley Cormier serves as ghost storyteller.

One story is about Toni Jo Henry - it's a gory tale of murder and execution. 

Henry is the only woman to be executed by electrocution in the state of Louisiana. She was executed in the Calcasieu Courthouse, where people still report sightings and strange smells.

They report hearing laughter and the smells of burning hair and cheap floral perfume. They also say lights blink unexpectedly and equipment starts and stops.

Toni Jo married a man by the name of Cowboy Henry - he  killed a Texas Ranger and was sent to prison. So she teamed up with an accomplice and began to hitchhike to the jail - and  Joseph P. Calloway picked them up. 

Her accomplice eventually ditched her and she ended up confessing her crimes to her family. Henry was arrested and tried at the courthouse three times - the third time, she was convicted.

Witnesses said the lights flickered and they could smell the scent of burning hair and cheap perfume as she was electrocuted - the same things that still happen today. 

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Residents discuss Beauregard Statue in front of courthouse

    Residents discuss Beauregard Statue in front of courthouse

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-10-02 16:33:22 GMT
    Original Beauregard Courthouse. (Source: Liz Koh)Original Beauregard Courthouse. (Source: Liz Koh)

    It started off as a private meeting between Charlie Bordelon, the organizer of the push for the new statue, and a New Orleans artist, Thomas Bruno, who has done many historical statues including those of significant African American historical figures.

    More >>

    It started off as a private meeting between Charlie Bordelon, the organizer of the push for the new statue, and a New Orleans artist, Thomas Bruno, who has done many historical statues including those of significant African American historical figures.

    More >>

  • LIVE STREAM UPDATES: 58 dead in Las Vegas shooting, 515 injured

    LIVE STREAM UPDATES: 58 dead in Las Vegas shooting, 515 injured

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-10-02 16:16:15 GMT
    Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)

    President Donald Trump will give a brief statement regarding Sunday's Las Vegas concert shooting. KPLC will live stream the event online. Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream feed. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will give a brief statement regarding Sunday's Las Vegas concert shooting. KPLC will live stream the event online. Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream feed. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • How was accused murderer, Felton Thompson, let out on parole?

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:18 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:18:31 GMT
    Felton Thompson (Source: Department of Transportation)Felton Thompson (Source: Department of Transportation)

    Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...

    More >>

    Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly