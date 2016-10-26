Jenelle Shriner

I couldn’t be more excited to join the KPLC team as News Director. My passion for journalism has taken me all over the country, but I am quickly falling in love with Southwest Louisiana. I was born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina, and attended The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. I graduated with a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication.

From there, I’ve been a producer or executive producer at stations all over the country, including WTVD in Raleigh, North Carolina, KOMO in Seattle, Washington, WINK in Fort Myers, Florida, and KPRC in Houston, Texas. Most recently, I was the Assistant News Director at KVUE in Austin, Texas.

In my free time, I love exploring new places, traveling, photography and I’m a huge animal lover. I have two dogs, a Chihuahua named Cheeky and a Chihuahua mix named Chevy Chase.

As the News Director, I will help our news team hold thoughtful conversations on potential stories, and find the very best way to connect with you, our viewer. If you have a story idea or want to know why we reported a story a certain way, I’d love to hear from you. You can email me at jshriner@kplctv.com.