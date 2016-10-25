CPSO: Community & Law Enforcement Partnership Academy

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will host a series of Community & Law Enforcement Partnership Academy training programs beginning November 2016.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the purpose of this academy is to improve police and community relations and enhance the ability to address issues within our community, as well as, further the community's role as a leader in crime reduction. The six-week training program is open to any member of the community that is 18 or older that are interested in learning about the role of law enforcement in our community.

Academy participants will receive lectures and hands-on training from CPSO deputies, the Lake Charles Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office.

Topics will include criminal investigations, domestic violence, civil rights, gang violence, use of force, as well as, several other topics in law enforcement (there will be no written exams or tests).

Applications for the Community & Law Enforcement Partnership Academy can be picked up at any CPSO Law Enforcement Center throughout the parish.

Seating is limited and applications must be turned in no later than Friday, Nov. 11. Applicants must be able to pass a background check to participate.

All sessions will take place on consecutive Tuesday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the first session being held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the CPSO Training Academy located at 3958 Mallard Cove Drive in Lake Charles.

For more information, call the sheriff's office at 377-491-3715.

