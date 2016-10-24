'Escape the Room' challenges kids with riddles, puzzles, clues - and zombies

We all know the main components of survival - perseverance, mental fortitude, unity.

Some kids took on a new challenge on Monday at McNeese State University with "Escape the Room," a challenge brimming with riddles, puzzles, clues and gadgets that promote innovative thinking.

"It's an escape room meant to challenge kids," said Larry Volz, the owner of Escape the Room University. "We want to help them work together creatively, problem solve and communicate well."

"I've done three escape rooms in my time, and they're all different," said Dakota Breaux, program coordinator at MSU. "They're all a challenge no matter what you do; even if you can get out of one, the next might not be the same. They are always fun for me because I like challenging puzzles."

Along with creative thinking from the participants, there are also creative themes to the game - the zombie apocalypse is one of the most popular.

"There were different things that we had to look up in terms of clues," said Terron Williams, participant of The Escape Room. "They gave us an iPad to scan the clues."

"People sometimes will get really into it, because the world is on the line, for goodness sakes," said Volz. "They can get really excited about it. It is meant to create a little bit of stress, but it is fun stress. Problem-solving through it is good for people."

So how were the kids' psyche after they lost and became zombies?

"It feels good," Terron said after a few laughs with friends. "Being a zombie is kind of fun."

McNeese State is having its homecoming throughout the week, wrapping up with the football game with Abilene Christian on Saturday.

