Sulphur man accused of robbing Cheep Cheep gas station - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man accused of robbing Cheep Cheep gas station

By KPLC Digital Staff
Brandon Keith Duhon (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Brandon Keith Duhon (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 37-year-old Sulphur man is accused of robbing a gas station located at Lake Street in Lake Charles, according to authorities.

At approximately 7:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to an armed robbery incident at the Cheep Cheep gas station located at 2616 Lake Street, said Lt. Richard Harrell, spokesman for the police department. A complainant told officers that a black male subject entered the store, selected two items, produced a knife from his person and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then reached over the counter and grabbed cash from the register. The clerk was able to grab the knife from the suspect’s hand. At the same time, another customer entered the store and observed the suspect fleeing towards the doorway. The customer intervened and tripped the suspect. The customer then followed the suspect into the parking lot and knocked the suspect to the ground, but the suspect was able to get away and fled the scene on foot. Later, the suspect was located and identified by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies in Sulphur.

The suspect, Brandon Keith Duhon, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, Harrell said. Duhon was positively identified by all witnesses who saw him commit the robbery at the gas station. Duhon's $200,000 bond was set by Judge Ritchie.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

