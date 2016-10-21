SUNRISE KITCHEN: Italian veggie beef soup

Our friend, Cookie Hauser shares her recipe for Italian veggie beef soup.

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds of lean ground beef

2 medium onions

4 cups chopped cabbage

1 package (16 oz.) frozen mixed veggies

1 can (28 oz.) crushed tomatoes

1 bay leaf

3 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 cartons (32 oz. each) reduced-sodium beef broth

Directions

In a 6-quart stock pot, cook ground beef and onions over medium-high heat 6-8 minutes or until beef is no longer pink, breaking up beef into crumbles; drain. Add cabbage, mixed veggies, tomatoes, seasonings and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 10-15 minutes or until cabbage is crisp-tender. Remove bay leaf.

The recipe only takes 30 minutes to make and serves 12.

Mobile users, click HERE.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.