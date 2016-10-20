St. Margaret students celebrate living rosary - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

St. Margaret students celebrate living rosary

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Students at St. Margaret Catholic School celebrated the living rosary for the first time outdoors on Thursday.

Parents were invited to participate as the students stood together and prayed.

Principal Wendy Wicke wanted to celebrate outside this year and is happy to see her students participating in this event. 

"The rosary is a beautiful prayer. It's a beautiful story because it tells the story of the life of Christ. When you look at all of the ministries and to be able to pray that and reflect on his life and the sacrifices he made for you and me, it's a beautiful thing and to have children actively involved in that it couldn't get anymore special," she said,

Students also took the opportunity to pray for one of their own classmates who is currently battling liver cancer. 

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Teen dead in Moss Bluff after fatal gunshot wound

    Teen dead in Moss Bluff after fatal gunshot wound

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:20:43 GMT

    Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have confirmed that a child has been shot near Koonce Road in Moss Bluff.

    More >>

    Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have confirmed that a child has been shot near Koonce Road in Moss Bluff.

    More >>

  • Send us your Memorial Day pictures

    Send us your Memorial Day pictures

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:51:37 GMT
    (Source History.com)(Source History.com)

    Memorial Day is Monday, May 28.

    Send us a picture of the veteran you wish to honor and we'll feature it on our website.

    More >>

    Memorial Day is Monday, May 28.

    Send us a picture of the veteran you wish to honor and we'll feature it on our website.

    More >>

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto forms in the NW Caribbean

    Subtropical Storm Alberto forms in the NW Caribbean

    Subtropical Storm Alberto forms in the NW Caribbean

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:42:51 GMT
    Alberto's latest trackAlberto's latest track

    The National Hurricane Center has upgraded a tropical disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean Sea to Alberto with the designation as a sub-tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, with the center of circulation located about 95 miles from north of the western tip of Cuba.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center has upgraded a tropical disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean Sea to Alberto with the designation as a sub-tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, with the center of circulation located about 95 miles from north of the western tip of Cuba.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly