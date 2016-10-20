St. Margaret students celebrate living rosary

Students at St. Margaret Catholic School celebrated the living rosary for the first time outdoors on Thursday.
Parents were invited to participate as the students stood together and prayed.
Principal Wendy Wicke wanted to celebrate outside this year and is happy to see her students participating in this event.
"The rosary is a beautiful prayer. It's a beautiful story because it tells the story of the life of Christ. When you look at all of the ministries and to be able to pray that and reflect on his life and the sacrifices he made for you and me, it's a beautiful thing and to have children actively involved in that it couldn't get anymore special," she said,
Students also took the opportunity to pray for one of their own classmates who is currently battling liver cancer.
