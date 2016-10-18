Properties to be auctioned in effort to revitalize North Lake Ch - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Properties to be auctioned in effort to revitalize North Lake Charles

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

In an effort to redevelop communities in North Lake Charles, abandoned properties currently owned by the city will soon be up for auction.

"There are many neighbors in North Lake Charles who have been looking at these properties and want to get their hands on these properties because they want to build things, they want to build homes," said Kathleen Bellow, president of the Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority.

Bellow has watched the growth in south Lake Charles, and wants the same for the area she calls home.

"This area has so much potential," she says about North Lake Charles, hoping to find vacant properties new owners.

"We have been working for several years and have finally come up with a process through CivicSource."

The plan is to auction off dozens of vacant lots, but first the LCNRA wants to give the owners an opportunity to get their properties back.  

"Original owners have the chance to redeem - they pay all the back liens and back taxes and they can redeem their properties," said Bellow.

If the former owners don't redeem their properties, others will have a chance to bid. Good news, the auction winners will get the property title free of any lien and with title insurance. It's also good news for the city.

"They are losing out on tax funds, because people are not paying property taxes on those properties," said Bellow.

The city isn't just "not making money" with these properties, it's spending money and manpower keeping these properties mowed and clear.

Bellow says it's also a win-win for the community.

"We want to get our young people thinking about living down the street or around the corner from grandmother instead of thinking to only suitable place is south of town," said Bellow.

Before the November auction, CivicSource is hosting an informational session at the Allen August Multi-Purpose Annex Building on Moeling Street on Tuesday, October 25, at 6 p.m. To attend, email your RSVP to RSVP@CivicSource.com.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Oakdale turning off water at noon, other municipalities urging residents to conserve water

    Oakdale turning off water at noon, other municipalities urging residents to conserve water

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-01-03 18:05:44 GMT
    (Source: City of Sulphur)(Source: City of Sulphur)

    Cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana are asking residents to conserve water.

    More >>

    Cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana are asking residents to conserve water.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: If I give birth to a baby while on a cruise, will there be unexpected costs?

    LEGAL CORNER: If I give birth to a baby while on a cruise, will there be unexpected costs?

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:19 PM EST2018-01-03 17:19:45 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    QUESTION: My husband and I are thinking of taking a cruise. I am 30 weeks pregnant and we wanted to take the opportunity to relax and enjoy this time before our lives are changed by a new bundle of joy. While I believe there are medical doctors on the ship, if I deliver while on the cruise, should I be concerned about unexpected costs?

    More >>

    QUESTION: My husband and I are thinking of taking a cruise. I am 30 weeks pregnant and we wanted to take the opportunity to relax and enjoy this time before our lives are changed by a new bundle of joy. While I believe there are medical doctors on the ship, if I deliver while on the cruise, should I be concerned about unexpected costs?

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold during the overnight hours through Saturday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold during the overnight hours through Saturday

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:16 PM EST2018-01-03 17:16:45 GMT
    Beautiful weather on ThursdayBeautiful weather on Thursday

    For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.

    More >>

    For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly