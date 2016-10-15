Allen Parish creates a 60-mile-long paradise for bargain hunters

The Allen Parish Tourist Commission enticed junk junkies from all over to come take a drive down the 60-mile "Re-Thunk Junk" trail.

Event organizers came up with the idea when they heard of a 200-mile trail in Mississippi.

From home-made goods, to classic antiques, "Re-Thunk Junk" Committee member Peggy Perkins said the trail was packed.

"My daughter lives in reeves and she said they had to get the sheriff's department out directing traffic because it was a wonderful turnout," said Perkins.

Starting in Reeves, it was a straight shot along highway 190 to Kinder, continuing along highway 165 to Oberlin and Oakdale, ending along La. 10 in Elizabeth.

Residents along the route were invited to hold a garage sale at their home, while other vendors were able to choose any spot along the route, free of cost.

The event not only helped everyone clear out their garages, but also helped support local charities like Grant-A-Wish, and also helped promote local businesses.

"It’s been really good great turn out and of course this building is ours too so there's been a lot of new people it’s been good," said local business owner, Bruce Baker.

According to Perkins, the committee is thinking about making the trail a semi-annual event.



"There are some things we're going to try to do to make it bigger and better for next year," said Perkins.

