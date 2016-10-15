Allen Parish creates a 60-mile-long paradise for bargain hunters - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Allen Parish creates a 60-mile-long paradise for bargain hunters

ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Allen Parish Tourist Commission enticed junk junkies from all over to come take a drive down the 60-mile "Re-Thunk Junk" trail.

Event organizers came up with the idea when they heard of a 200-mile trail in Mississippi. 

From home-made goods, to classic antiques, "Re-Thunk Junk" Committee member Peggy Perkins said the trail was packed.

"My daughter lives in reeves and she said they had to get the sheriff's department out directing traffic because it was a wonderful turnout," said Perkins. 

Starting in Reeves, it was a straight shot along highway 190 to Kinder, continuing along highway 165 to Oberlin and Oakdale, ending along La. 10 in Elizabeth.

Residents along the route were invited to hold a garage sale at their home, while other vendors were able to choose any spot along the route, free of cost.

The event not only helped everyone clear out their garages, but also helped support local charities like Grant-A-Wish, and also helped promote local businesses.

"It’s been really good great turn out and of course this building is ours too so there's been a lot of new people it’s been good," said local business owner, Bruce Baker. 

According to Perkins, the committee is thinking about making the trail a semi-annual event.

"There are some things we're going to try to do to make it bigger and better for next year," said Perkins. 

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Residents discuss Beauregard Statue in front of courthouse

    Residents discuss Beauregard Statue in front of courthouse

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-10-02 16:33:22 GMT
    Original Beauregard Courthouse. (Source: Liz Koh)Original Beauregard Courthouse. (Source: Liz Koh)

    It started off as a private meeting between Charlie Bordelon, the organizer of the push for the new statue, and a New Orleans artist, Thomas Bruno, who has done many historical statues including those of significant African American historical figures.

    More >>

    It started off as a private meeting between Charlie Bordelon, the organizer of the push for the new statue, and a New Orleans artist, Thomas Bruno, who has done many historical statues including those of significant African American historical figures.

    More >>

  • LIVE STREAM UPDATES: 58 dead in Las Vegas shooting, 515 injured

    LIVE STREAM UPDATES: 58 dead in Las Vegas shooting, 515 injured

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-10-02 16:16:15 GMT
    Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)

    President Donald Trump will give a brief statement regarding Sunday's Las Vegas concert shooting. KPLC will live stream the event online. Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream feed. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will give a brief statement regarding Sunday's Las Vegas concert shooting. KPLC will live stream the event online. Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream feed. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • How was accused murderer, Felton Thompson, let out on parole?

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:18 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:18:31 GMT
    Felton Thompson (Source: Department of Transportation)Felton Thompson (Source: Department of Transportation)

    Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...

    More >>

    Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly