WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Stinging caterpillars

The number of temporary workers is now surpassing the number of permanent residents in Cameron Parish. It's the first time it's happened and it means a rise in RV parks.

Fishermen and buyers will get an oyster season in Calcasieu Lake this year--but they say it was a close call.

It’s what many would consider a once-in-a-lifetime experience. A Calcasieu Parish high schooler has been invited to the 58th Presidential Inauguration. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez shares the young man's thoughts and what he's doing to get there.

They are on the plants in your front yard, even on the branches in the back. Stinging caterpillars are in Louisiana in case you haven't noticed them, and they are quite the nuisance.

Plus, there's a lot going on in and around Southwest Louisiana this weekend. This weekend's events include the Ethel Precht Walk, Sabine Pass Lighthouse Run and a 60 mile-long flea market trail.

Looking ahead to a nice warm weekend for all the activities and events going on through Southwest Louisiana. Several more days of little to no rain and warm afternoon highs near 90. Tracking a cold front that should arrive by next Friday bringing a significant dip in temperatures late next week. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have more coming up in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

