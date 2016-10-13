WATCH LIVE AT NOON: FEMA deadline extended

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News at Noon.

Good news for those who were impacted by the August flooding who still have not applied for FEMA assistance - the deadline has been pushed back. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will join us with the details. You can also read more about it HERE.

With Halloween around the corner, we're in the middle of costume shopping season. We'll see a list of apps that can give you costume and Halloween decoration ideas at the push of a button.

Plus, cancer is a long battle that doesn't end once it is beaten. At noon, we'll learn how yoga is helping cancer survivors cope after they've overcome the disease

In weather, not much change expected in our forecast today with plentiful sunshine and temperatures quickly warming up through the 70s and into the upper 80s this afternoon. Will this pattern last into the weekend? Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.