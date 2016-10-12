Wounded Warriors Family Support High Five Tour in Sulphur Oct. 12

The seventh annual Wounded Warriors Family Support High Five Tour will roll into Sulphur from Noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Quaker Steak & Lube located on 535 North Cities Service Highway.

The five-month tour is travelling to more than 100 cities to show appreciation to military families.

Residents are encouraged to sign the Wounded Warriors Family Support's 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 with a message of gratitude to our country's veterans and families.

The tour's goal is to raise $1 million so the group can continue to support programs for military veterans and their families across the country.

