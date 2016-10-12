Cal-Cam Fair starts Wednesday Oct. 12

The 93rd annual Cal-Cam Fair begins Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the West Cal Arena in Sulphur.

This year theme is 'Set Sail to a Treasured Tradition..The Cal-Cam Fair.'

Gates will open at 3 p.m. and for the next four days attendees can enjoy everything from rides, traditional fair food like cotton candy freshly squeezed lemonade and all the funnel cakes you can imagine.

But it's not just about the carnival rides and food, there will also be a livestock show and an exhibition hall filled with local food vendors and art pieces from area students and other items.

The fair has been a staple in the area for more than 90 years and on average brings in around 30,000 visitors.

The fair will continue until Sunday, Oct. 16.

Admission is $5 and kids ages 8 and under get in free.

For more information, visit the festival website, HERE or its Facebook page, HERE.

