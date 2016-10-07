VIRAL VIDEO: Hair and ring test

There are a lot of old wives tales regarding pregnancy, but this hair and ring gender reveal/birth order test has taken the social media by storm.

A Louisiana mother of three, Nikki Lewis Stewart, posted a Facebook video last month of a test she did and the results were surprising.

To conduct this test, all you would need is a strand of your hair and a ring.

In the video, Stewart says to tie the strand to the ring and trace the outline of your palm, face down. Let the ring hang above your palm and if the ring spins in a circle, then your baby will be a boy. If it sways back and forth, then it would be a girl. You repeat the process each time until the ring comes to a complete stop.

Stewart's video has been viewed more than 5 million times and has had more than 82,000 shares.

We can't say for sure whether the test is accurate, but according to Stewart's video, each time she did the test, the results were the same, with regards to gender and birth order.

We also decided to conduct the test ourselves. KPLC's morning producer Hannah Daigle volunteered.

